(Adds equities futures, Id Logistics)
PARIS, June 27 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
EQUITY FUTURES
European equity futures fell on Monday, as Britain's shock
vote last Friday to leave the European Union hit global markets.
ID LOGISTICS
French logistics group which handles the supply chain &
warehousing mainly for European manufacturers and retailers Id
Logistics plans to acquire Logiters, a contract logistics
operator in Spain and Portugal.
SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS
Safe Orthopaedics seals distribution agreements in Mexico
and Chile.
SANOFI
French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it had reached
defeinitive agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim to swap
Sanofi's Animal Health and Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer
healthcare businesses.
ORANGE
French telecoms company Orange said on Friday it plans to
maintain several group offices in the United Kingdom, which
employ about 900 people, despite Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
GECINA
French competition authority approved on Friday the
acquisition of Fonciere de Paris by Gecina.
POLITICS
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel agreed in a half-hour phone conversation on Sunday
how to handle the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, an aide to Hollande said.
The European Union must stop being nit-picky and intrusive,
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday as the bloc
scrambled to handle the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave.
The EU is preparing to move its European Banking Authority
from London following Britain's vote to leave the Union, EU
officials said on Sunday, setting up a race led by Paris and
Frankfurt to host the regulator.
French and German employers' groups on Sunday called on the
governments of the European Union's other two biggest economies
to push on with the single market project now that Britain has
voted to quit the bloc.
France's economy minister said on Saturday that the European
Union needs a new road map that should be devised in
consultation with voters and then put to a referendum, as Paris
sought for ways to handle the fallout at home from the Brexit
vote.
BANK OF FRANCE, FRENCH FINMIN ON BREXIT
London's financial centre will lose its prized "EU passport"
if Britain fails to secure continued access to the bloc's single
market in its exit talks, ECB Governing Council member Francois
Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday he would
welcome London banks to Paris after Britain's vote to quit the
European Union, using the "red carpet" metaphor in an apparent
dig at British Prime Minister David Cameron.
France's central bank said on Friday it was closely
monitoring the impact on financial markets of Britain's vote to
split from the European Union and that French banks and
insurance companies were very solid.
