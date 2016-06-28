PARIS, June 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures up 1.7 pct at 0618 GMT

EDF

A cut of 0.5 percent in the regulated tarrif charged to households by the power utility will be proposed on July 13, France's energy regulation commission said.

TOTAL

The oil company has struck a deal to take a 30 percent stake in a new contract to operate Qatar's largest offshore oilfield, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

AGEAS

Updates on Fortis settlement, says an amount of 1,204 million euros ($1.33 billion) has been agreed upon to compensate eligible shareholders bit.ly/28YN3S2

GEMALTO

Contract win

