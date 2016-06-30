PARIS, June 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SAFRAN

The board of the French aerospace group will meet on Thursday to make a preliminary selection from a dozen offers for its Morpho biometrics and security business, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

KERING

The French luxury goods group was ordered on Wednesday to pay $13 million to a former Yves Saint Laurent designer Hedi Slimane in an interim court ruling on the way his departure from the company was handled, his lawyer said.

FONCIERE DE PARIS EUROSIC GECINA

Fonciere de Paris, the target in a takeover bidding war between rival property groups Eurosic and Gecina, said that financially Gecina's was the better offer. bit.ly/2952Oad

ORANGE

The French telecoms operator said that it was poised to acquire Moldova's leading cable operator, Sun Communications. The price was not disclosed.

FRANCE FLAGS TAX RELIEF

French President Francois Hollande flagged plans to ease the tax burden on middle class voters and small companies while also making Paris a more attractive financial centre after Britain's referendum to leave the European Union.

