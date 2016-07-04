PARIS, July 4 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
TOTAL
The French oil major has filed a request for arbitration
against Algeria for changing profit-sharing terms on oil and gas
contracts in the mid-2000s, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne
said on Saturday.
GEMALTO
The company said its digital security arm had won a tender
from the Democratic Republic of Congo to supply biometric voter
enrolment kits for an update of its electoral register. here
AIRBUS
A search vessel contracted by the Egyptian government has
recovered all mapped human remains under water at the crash site
of EgyptAir flight MS804 in the Mediterranean, Egypt's aircraft
accident investigation committee said on Sunday.
THALES
Raytheon and Thales said they would modify their
ThalesRaytheonSystems joint venture structure.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE
French and international policymakers, business leaders and
academics gathered in the southern French city of
Aix-en-Provence for an annual three-day conference to discuss
global economic issues.
Read highlights of their comments on the consequences of
Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union here.
