PARIS, July 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

TOTAL

The French oil major has filed a request for arbitration against Algeria for changing profit-sharing terms on oil and gas contracts in the mid-2000s, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Saturday.

GEMALTO

The company said its digital security arm had won a tender from the Democratic Republic of Congo to supply biometric voter enrolment kits for an update of its electoral register. here

AIRBUS

A search vessel contracted by the Egyptian government has recovered all mapped human remains under water at the crash site of EgyptAir flight MS804 in the Mediterranean, Egypt's aircraft accident investigation committee said on Sunday.

THALES

Raytheon and Thales said they would modify their ThalesRaytheonSystems joint venture structure.

AIX-EN-PROVENCE

French and international policymakers, business leaders and academics gathered in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence for an annual three-day conference to discuss global economic issues.

Read highlights of their comments on the consequences of Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union here.

