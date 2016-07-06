PARIS, July 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE

The French industrial gases company said it was targeting revenue growth of 6-8 percent annually over 2016-2020 as it unveiled a new strategic plan following the recent acquisition of U.S peer Airgas.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said it has entered into a confidentiality agreement with Medivation under which it will be provided due diligence access and confidential information, confirming a Reuters report.

The company also said it had struck a research and development agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) in the United States to develop a Zika vaccine candidate.

TOTAL

The French oil and gas company announced the creation of a gas, renewables and power division which it said will help drive its ambition to become a top renewables and electricity trading player within 20 years.

ILIAD

The French provider of telecommunication services has agreed to create a fourth Italian mobile telecoms operator, smoothing the way for CK Hutchison Holdings to merge its 3 Italia with Vimplelcom's Wind. The announcement confirms a Reuters report.

BENETEAU

The French boat maker kept its guidance for 2015-2016 operating income and high growth of net income but remained cautious in view of an uncertain environment marked by external factors including 'Brexit'.

VOLTALIA

The French renewable power plants operator said it had appointed Marie-Odile Lavenant as Chief Financial Officer.

EURONEXT

June 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 8.345 billion euros ($9.25 billion), down 9.3 percent from June 2015.

