PARIS, July 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SODEXO

The French facilities management and vouchers group kept its full year goals on Friday after sustained demand in North America lifted like-for-like nine-month sales by 3.3 percent.

PSA

French carmaker PSA PEUP.SA struck a new three-year labour deal with its unions, promising to create 1,000 new permanent jobs in return for renewed commitments on working flexibility to keep manufacturing costs in check.

DANONE

Danone is working with JPMorgan Chase and BNP Paribas to arrange funding for its $10 billion purchase of Whitewave foods, says Bloomberg citing sources.

VALNEVA

French biotech firm Valneva said on Thursday it has produced a possible vaccine against the mosquito-borne Zika virus.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....