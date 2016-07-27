PARIS, July 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 August futures up 0.34 pct at 0600 GMT

LVMH

French luxury group LVMH on Tuesday posted flat underlying profit growth on the back of a 3 percent rise in first-half revenue, driven by solid demand in the United States and improved trading in Asia.

VALEO

French auto parts maker Valeo recorded a 23 percent surge in first-half profit, the company said on Tuesday, as its intuitive driving and fuel-saving technology outpaced broader automotive industry growth in key markets.

VIVENDI

Vivendi on Tuesday confirmed the terms of its alternative offer for Mediaset Premium.

KLEPIERRE

French property group Klepierre said it was raising its net current cash flow per share guidance for 2016 to at least 2.25 euros from the 2.23-2.25 euros per share range announced in February 2016.

INGENICO

French IT services group Ingenico kept its objective for 2016 of organic growth above or equal to 10 percent and EBITDA margin of 21 percent of revenue.

ORANGE

French regulator Arcep orders Orange to comply with its non-discrimination and transparency obligations for providing access to its civil engineering infrastructures for the business market.

IPSOS

Ipsos predicts its full year operating margin will be at the same level as in 2015.

ATOS

French IT services group Atos sees a 2016 operating margin between 9.2 percent and 9.5 percent against 9.0 percent to 9.5 percent initially and sees FY organic growth of 1.5 percent to 2.0 percent against 0.4 percent initially.

M6

French commercial television M6 reports a 32.6 percent rise in first-half profit from recurring operations.

