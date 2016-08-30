PARIS Aug 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ILIAD /VIVENDI

Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal Plus is holding talks with French telecoms firm Iliad about new distribution offers as it tries to stem subscription losses in the country, newspaper Les Echos reported on Tuesday, without citing a source.

LVMH /l'OREAL /KERING

French luxury goods maker Chanel was hit hard by the luxury spending slump last year, leading to a sharp drop in profit and sales, according to figures filed with the Amsterdam exchange.

EIFFAGE

APPR, the motorway unit of construction group Eiffage, said first-half EBITDA rose 5.1 pct to 831.1 mln euros.

CARMAT

Carmat said the first implantation of its bioprosthetic artificial heart within the framework of the pivotal study has been carried out in accordance with the authorizations obtained from the French national agency for the safety of medicines and health products (ANSM) and Patient Protection Committee (CPP).

ALTAMIR

Private equity group Altamir said it names Eric Sabia as its new Chief Financial Oficer.

CGG

The French manufacturer of geophysical equipment announced a joint venture with GNPC Operating Services Company Ltd (GOSCO)for seismic services offshore Ghana.

