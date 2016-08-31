PARIS Aug 31 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ILIAD
French telecoms operator Iliad ILD.PA said on Wednesday its
broadband average revenue per user fell in the first half but it
continued to win customers in both the mobile and broadband
businesses.
TOTAL GABON,
The oil giant's listed Gabonese subsidiary said first half
revenue fell 24 percent to $355 million, generating a $16
million net loss in the first quarter and $4 million profit in
the second.
TECHNIP
A consortium led by the French oilfield services group won a
contract from Global Bioenergies unit IBN for the first design
phase for a plant producing isobutene from renewable energy
sources.
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL
The medical equipment supplier said fiscal fourth-quarter
revenue rose to 48.9 million euros from 44.8 million euros.
AREVA
French nuclear group Areva says it has formally started the
process to transfer its nuclear fuel cycle activities to a new
company.
AIRBUS
Airbus says delivered more aircraft in August than for the
same period in any previous year in a breakthrough that improves
its chances of meeting 2016 targets after earlier delays in
receiving parts.
