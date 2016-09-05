PARIS, Sept 5 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ALTICE
Netherlands-based telecom company Altice announces an
exchange offer for France's SFR Group shares aimed at
simplifying ownership structure. It said 8 Altice class A shares
(common shares A) would be offered for 5 SFR Group shares. The
transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter, it
said, valuing the transaction at 24.72 euros a share. SFR shares
closed at 24.09 euros on Friday.
TF1 / BOUYGUES
Gilles Pelisson, the head of TF1, told Les Echos in an
interview that the French broadcaster would focus efforts on
improving operating profitability. To do so it will seek to
boost revenues, better targeting advertising revenue sources and
increasing revenue from diversified activities and digital,
while keeping programing costs unchanged.
ZODIAC
Zodiac Aerospace issued the latest in a cluster of profit
warnings on Friday, saying its current operating income would
fall short of market expectations, while sales for the
just-ended financial year would be in line with forecasts.
VEOLIA
French water and waste group Veolia plans to invest 750
million pounds (895 million euros) in its British recycling
business in the next five years, aiming to take advantage of
rising landfill taxes that push municipalities and companies to
recycle more.
EDF
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she wanted
her security advisers to review a delayed nuclear power
investment from China - a source of diplomatic tension - as she
arrived in the country to attend a G20 summit.
May upset Chinese officials in July by delaying a $24
billion project that would see French firm EDF build Britain's
first new nuclear power plant in decades with the help of $8
billion from China.
