PARIS, Sept 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 1.45 percent lower at 0617 GMT.

ALSTOM

French President Francois Hollande will meet Prime Minister Manuel Valls and ministers in charge of economic and transport policy on Monday morning to discuss trainmaker Alstom's sudden decision to scale down its Belfort plant, the president's office said.

France's former economy minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters on Saturday the decision was sudden, brutal and unexpected.

SANOFI

French drugmaker Sanofi and Google owner Alphabet's GOOGL.O U.S-based life sciences company Verily, announced on Monday the launch of a joint-venture aimed at offering patients suffering from diabetes products that will combine devices and services.

ALTICE

Altice said in a statement that its Optimum credit pool had successfully priced $2.5 billion of 8-year Senior Secured Term Loan B and $1.31 billion of 10.5-year Senior Guaranteed Notes in an offering to institutional investors. Closing of the new financing is subject to customary closing conditions and the proceeds will be used by Optimum to refinance the entire $3.8 billion principal amount of loans under Optimum's existing Term Loan Facility that matures in October 2022.

