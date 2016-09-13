PARIS, Sept 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gases group launched a 3.3 billion euro ($3.71 billion) shares issue, part of a refinancing of its $13 billion acquisition of U.S.-based Airgas, which it completed in May. The issue was priced at 76 euros per share at a ratio of one new share for every eight shares held. The subscription period runs between Sept. 14 and Sept. 28.

ALSTOM

President Francois Hollande weighed in to a row over trainmaking jobs in eastern France, bringing the business affairs of the engineering firm lurching back into the political arena just months before presidential elections.

THALES

The French aerospace and defence group Thales said in a statement it has reached an agreement with satellite operator SES SESFg.LU to offer high-speed internet aboard airplanes.

ATOS

France's Atos said it would pay $275 million in cash for Anthelio Healthcare Solutions. The transaction is expected to close before Sept. 26.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report..... ($1 = 0.8906 euros)