PARIS, Sept 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CASINO

Conforama, part of South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff, and French retailer Casino announced plans to create a joint central purchasing agency for non-food products.

SANOFI

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it filed a patent infringement suit against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

EUROSIC

French real-estate investment company Eurosic finalised on Monday its capital increase for 279 million euros ($311.45 million).

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim LHN.S is considering withdrawing from several markets as part of its efforts to make last year's mega-merger a success, Chairman Beat Hess told weekly Sonntagszeitung.

VINCI

France will increase highway tolls by an additional 0.3-0.4 percent from 2018 to 2020 to help finance a 1 billion-euro roadbuilding project, the country's transport minister said in an interview published on Sunday.

POLITICS

"France is not for sale," National Front party leader Marine Le Pen told supporters on Sunday, launching her campaign for the 2017 presidential election with a vow to defend national sovereignty if elected.

