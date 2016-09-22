PARIS, Sept 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDF

The French power utility said on Wednesday it was lowering its 2016 earnings expectations due to lower output as stepped-up safety controls cause several planned refuelling outages to be extended.

Separately, Standard and Poor's lowered its rating on EDF to A- from A with a stable outlook after the British government gave its go-ahead to the Hinkley Point project.

SFR GROUPE

The French telecoms operator is to unveil plans to staff on Thursday for winning new clients after losing over a million last year, French business newspaper Les Echos reported.

The group aims to invest two billion euros per year in 2017-2019, mainly for improving its network and increasing 4G coverage.

ALSTOM

The French government will present a plan on Sept. 30 to help the French trainmaker keep production at its historic Belfort site, a union official said on Wednesday.

DASSAULT AVIATION

India's cabinet cleared the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation on Wednesday, paving the way for signing a deal, a government source told Reuters.

AIRBUS

The United States has started issuing licences unblocking the sale of Western passenger jets to Iran, aviation sources said. A spokesman for Airbus confirmed it had received a U.S. licence covering a total of 17 aircraft slated for early delivery.

CARS AND CO2

France may seek compensation from carmakers whose vehicles far exceed carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions targets in normal driving, budget minister Christian Eckert said on Wednesday.

RENAULT

The French carmaker Renault said it will move some production of its Dacia Logan MCV model from Romania to its plant in Tangiers, Morocco from the first quarter of next year.

ENGIE

French gas and power group Engie ENGIE.PA is not considering selling its liquefied natural gas (LNG) activities but confirmed it will exit burning coal and producing oil, Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher told Reuters on Wednesday.

COFACE

Credit insurer Coface set out plans on Wednesday to overhaul its business under its new chief executive to help the credit insurer overcome a tough business environment and the loss of state guarantees.

