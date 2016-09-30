PARIS, Sept 30 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole CIB, which has a shipping portfolio worth
$15 billion, is likely to set aside extra provisions this year
to cover potential losses after the sharp downturn in the
industry, a senior official at bank said.
AREVA
The French nuclear group says it has won contracts worth
over 5 billion euros ($5.61 billion) to provide various services
at Britain's $24 billion Hinkley Point nuclear project.
AIRBUS
Airbus Group SAS is likely to merge with its main
planemaking unit, Airbus SAS, as part of a corporate
restructuring being finalised on Thursday, people familiar with
the matter said.
VIVENDI
Vivendi says it is seeking a seat on the board of Ubisoft
where it is the largest shareholder. It said it would be good
corporate governance to be represented on the Ubisoft's board of
directors considering its level of equity interest.
JCDECEAUX <JCDX.PA >
JCDeceaux says its subsidiary MCDecaux, 85 percent owned by
JCDecaux and 15 percent by Mitsubishi Corporation, was awarded a
20-year Tokyo advertising bus shelter contracts by Fuji Express
and Tokyu Bus Corporation.
