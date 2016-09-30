PARIS, Sept 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole CIB, which has a shipping portfolio worth $15 billion, is likely to set aside extra provisions this year to cover potential losses after the sharp downturn in the industry, a senior official at bank said.

AREVA

The French nuclear group says it has won contracts worth over 5 billion euros ($5.61 billion) to provide various services at Britain's $24 billion Hinkley Point nuclear project.

AIRBUS

Airbus Group SAS is likely to merge with its main planemaking unit, Airbus SAS, as part of a corporate restructuring being finalised on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

VIVENDI

Vivendi says it is seeking a seat on the board of Ubisoft where it is the largest shareholder. It said it would be good corporate governance to be represented on the Ubisoft's board of directors considering its level of equity interest.

JCDECEAUX <JCDX.PA >

JCDeceaux says its subsidiary MCDecaux, 85 percent owned by JCDecaux and 15 percent by Mitsubishi Corporation, was awarded a 20-year Tokyo advertising bus shelter contracts by Fuji Express and Tokyu Bus Corporation.

