PARIS Oct 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Three months after taking over at Air France-KLM, Jean-Marc Janaillac says the loss-making airline has big problems, including high costs, an unwieldy corporate structure and a lack of trust among different parts of the company.

VIVENDI

Italian broadcaster Mediaset has asked an Italian court to order the seizure of a 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi in a dispute with the French group over a soured pay-TV deal, a source said on Wednesday.

SOLOCAL

The French online directories group said its financial restructuring plan had been approved by creditors and would now be put to shareholders on Oct. 19.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

CACEIS, the French bank's asset servicing branch, will absorb French farm cooperative InVivo's grain brokerage unit Sigma Terme in a new unit to be launched on November 1, subject to regulatory approval, InVivo said.

MERCIALYS

The French property group said rental revenues rose 12.3 percent to 139 million euros at end-September and that it expected a dividend payout ratio of 85-95 percent for 2016.

