PARIS Oct 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures down 0.32 pct at 0637 GMT

PSA

PSA revenue fell 5.1 percent in the third quarter, the French carmaker said, hurt by a sharp decline in China sales and a weaker Citroen brand performance at home in Europe.

AIRBUS

Airbus Group on Wednesday posted lower third-quarter profits led by a faltering performance in its core commercial jetliner division and continued weakness in the commercial helicopter market, and maintained its outlook.

CAPGEMININI

French IT services group Capgemini confirmed its 2016 guidance after reporting a 2.2 percent rise in third quarter sales at constant exchange rates.

IPSEN

Ipsen reported growth of 12.2 percent in third quarter sales and raises its full-year guidance.

BIC

Bic reported a 2.1 percent rise in third quarter sales and said year-to-date results reinforced its confidence that it will achieve its 2016 goals.

EDF

The French power group said it entered exclusive talks to sell the assets of EDF Polska.

A major irregularity was detected during the remounting of a steam generator on EDF's 900 MW Gravelines 5 nuclear reactor, a top EDF official told parliament on Tuesday.

The French government will not allow utility EDF to suspend the ARENH mechanism under which it is obliged to sell part of the nuclear power it produces to its competitors, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

KERING

Italian fashion brand Gucci confirmed its stellar turnaround with a 17 percent rise in third-quarter comparable sales, helping to make up for a 10.9 percent sales drop at sister brand Bottega Veneta, parent Kering said on Tuesday.

VINCI

Vinci reported a 3.4 percent drop in like-for-like third-quarter sales on Tuesday, as growth in a robust concessions business failed to offset weakness in contracting, which includes construction and road building.

ENGIE

Demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a shipping fuel could soar over the next 10-15 years if authorities this week agree a global cap on sulphur dioxide emissions, a senior executive of French energy firm Engie said.

RENAULT

Renault recorded a 13 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, as a recovering European market lifted sales of its new Megane and Kadjar models.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....