PARIS Oct 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

TOTAL

The French oil and gas major on Friday reported a better than expected third quarter net profit thanks to increased output from new projects and costs savings and despite a fall in refining margins in Europe and the prolonged downturn in a volatile oil market.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker posted better than expected earnings and lifted its profit guidance for the year on strong growth at its biotech arm Genzyme and helped by an early start to the U.S. flu vaccines season.

BNP

France's biggest bank BNP Paribas BNPP.PA increased its capital buffer in the third quarter as it reported a better-than-expected net profit, boosted by stronger revenue at its investment banking division.

SAINT GOBAIN

The construction materials groups confirmed its objectives along with third quarter figures. www.saint-gobain.com

ECONOMY

The French economy eked out 0.2 percent growth in the third quarter, undershooting expectations for a stronger rebound after a small contraction in the previous three months, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Friday, as consumer spending stalled.

Weaker than expected growth in the third quarter makes its harder to reach the government's growth target this year but does not call into question next year's goal of 1.5 percent, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday.

