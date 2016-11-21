PARIS Nov 21 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
VIVENDI
Italy's Mediaset said it was dropping a request for
a court to order the seizure of a 3.5 percent stake in the
French entertainment group.
The Italian broadcaster is also discussing a possible deal
for its pay-TV unit with Sky after an agreement to sell
it to Vivendi collapsed, two sources said.
EDF
A company which advised the UK government over the Hinkley
Point nuclear power project has been accused of a potential
conflict of interest after it emerged the same company was also
working for EDF, British newspaper The Times reported.
VEOLIA
The French utility has won an 800 million euro ($845
million) contract to expand its Armenian water supply and
treatment operations across the entire western Asian state,
according to a source with knowledge of the deal.
EIFFAGE, VINCI
French motorway tolls are set to rise by 0.76 percent on
average on Feb. 1 taking into account inflation and
non-contractual repair and upgrading work by their private
sector operators, a French newspaper reported on Sunday.
SFR
Former Canal+ chairman Bertrand Meheut, ousted last year by
Vincent Bollore who controls the TV group's parent company
Vivendi, is to join the board of SFR Group,
a source with knowledge of the situation said.
POLITICS
Francois Fillon heads into a runoff campaign for France's
conservative presidential ticket on Monday as favourite after
winning the endorsement of ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy whom he
ousted from the race after a stunning late surge in polls.
