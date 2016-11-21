PARIS Nov 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

Italy's Mediaset said it was dropping a request for a court to order the seizure of a 3.5 percent stake in the French entertainment group.

The Italian broadcaster is also discussing a possible deal for its pay-TV unit with Sky after an agreement to sell it to Vivendi collapsed, two sources said.

EDF

A company which advised the UK government over the Hinkley Point nuclear power project has been accused of a potential conflict of interest after it emerged the same company was also working for EDF, British newspaper The Times reported.

VEOLIA

The French utility has won an 800 million euro ($845 million) contract to expand its Armenian water supply and treatment operations across the entire western Asian state, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

EIFFAGE, VINCI

French motorway tolls are set to rise by 0.76 percent on average on Feb. 1 taking into account inflation and non-contractual repair and upgrading work by their private sector operators, a French newspaper reported on Sunday.

SFR

Former Canal+ chairman Bertrand Meheut, ousted last year by Vincent Bollore who controls the TV group's parent company Vivendi, is to join the board of SFR Group, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

POLITICS

Francois Fillon heads into a runoff campaign for France's conservative presidential ticket on Monday as favourite after winning the endorsement of ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy whom he ousted from the race after a stunning late surge in polls.

