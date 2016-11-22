PARIS Nov 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BLABLACAR

French ride-sharing start-up Blablacar expects Russia to become its biggest market in 2017, its chief executive Nicolas Brusson told French newsdaily Les Echos in an interview. It also said it was looking for a partnership in the country.

NEXTSTAGE

France's NextStage, which specializes in investments in mid-sized companies, said on Tuesday it filed a registration document for its initial public offering.

ZODIAC

French aircraft seats and equipment manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday its full-year 2015/2015 current operating income decreased by 14.1 percent, to 269.6 million euros.

ESSILOR

French corrective eye lens maker Essilor cut on Tuesday its 2016 revenue growth target to 3.5 percent versus 4.5 percent due to a slowdown in the ophthalmic optical market in the United States.

AREVA

French nuclear group Areva said its Areva NP unit signed a multimillion-dollar contract to supply and replace 12 low-pressure feedwater heaters at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Tonopah, Arizona.

TRIGANO

Trigano full-year current operating profit 100.1 million euros ($106.12 million) versus 64.1 million euros a year ago. Sees a significant growth in activity and results for 2016/17.

NEXTSTAGE

Investment firm NextStage will unveil on Tuesday its plans to launch an IPO, a source close to the matter said.

SANOFI

French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi said it received FDA approval of Soliqua(tm) 100/33, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

Former French prime minister Alain Juppe sought to regain momentum on Monday in the battle for the centre-right's presidential nomination, accusing his rival Francois Fillon of pushing a "brutal" economic programme that would break France.

Former prime minister Francois Fillon, favourite to become the French centre-right's candidate for president in an election next year, said on Monday that Russia did not constitute a security threat and it was "completely stupid" to push it away.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....