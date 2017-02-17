PARIS Feb 17 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ESSILOR

Essilor, the world's largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, forecast 2017 revenue growth of between 3 to 5 percent at constant exchange rates and predicted a higher level of growth and profitability in the second half of the year.

PSA GROUP

Germany expects PSA Group's proposed acquisition of General Motors' Opel business to go ahead, a minister said on Thursday, after the U.S. carmaker sought to allay fears of large-scale plant closures.

AIRBUS

Austria sued Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium on Thursday, alleging wilful deception and fraud linked to a near 2 billion euro ($2.1 billion) jet order in 2003.

AIR FRANCE

A "resilient" start to 2017 from Air France-KLM and a better than expected operating profit lifted shares in the airline to their highest level since July on Thursday.

AIR LIQUIDE

Air Liquide said on Thursday it signed share purchase agreement with a financial institution in context of its share buy-back program.

