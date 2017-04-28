PARIS, April 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profits on Friday, buoyed by its specialty care division Genzyme, by vaccines, and by consumer products acquired from Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim.

ZODIAC

France’s Zodiac Aerospace on Friday reaffirmed plans to combine with engine maker Safran and said chief executive Olivier Zarrouati had agreed to stay on "for a while" after offering his resignation to the board.

AIRBUS

American Airlines Group has deferred the delivery of several wide-body Boeing and Airbus jets, in the latest sign of oversupply in the market for long-distance airliners.

VINCI

France's Vinci posted a 5.1 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by acquisitions, robust activity in concessions and a recovering French construction market.

AMUNDI

The French asset management group reported first quarter net income of 147 million euros as net inflows reached 32 billion euros.

RENAULT

Renault's revenue surged by a quarter in the first three months of 2017, the French carmaker said on Thursday, as new models boosted deliveries and pricing, while production increased for industrial partners including Nissan.

THALES

The French defence electronics group said it was acquiring US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics, in a deal valuing the target at $215 million. nW8N1F801A

SPIE

The French energy and communications services company confirmed its 2017 outlook as it reported 1.23 billion euros in revenue for the first quarter.

ECONOMY

The French economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the first quarter at 0.3 percent as weak household spending offset a jump in business investment, a first estimate from the INSEE national statistics agency showed on Friday.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

France's presidential candidates battled for the popular vote on Thursday with far-right Marine Le Pen wooing fishermen and Emmanuel Macron playing soccer as polls showed the centrist's commanding lead narrow marginally.

