PARIS May 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCGEN

ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.

VIVENDI

French tycoon Vincent Bollore took a first step on Thursday in his attempt to merge media giant Vivendi and advertising company Havas, two groups he controls through his family-run conglomerate.

TOTAL

Deep beneath the waters of the Atlantic off Brazil's most northern coast, French major Total SA is hunting for what it hopes will be Latin America's next big oil discovery.

Members of hardline French labour union Force Ouvriere (FO) have decided to extend a strike at Total's 117,000 barrels-per-day Feyzin refinery by a week and are demanding the removal of two top executives at the plant, a union official said on Thursday.

DIOR

Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.

CGG

French seismic survey group CGG reported on Friday a quarterly net loss of $145 million.

EUTELSAT

Eutelsat said nine month revenues fell 2 percent like for like to 1.12 billion euros.

RENAULT

Renault said Nissan contributes 811 million million euros to its Q1 2017 earnings.

ESSILOR

Essilor shareholders approved the merger of Essilor and Luxottica.

GORGE

Prodways unit raised 50.7 million euros in IPO.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....