PARIS May 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0602 GMT.

AKZO NOBEL:

A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.

AREVA

Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) has dropped legal action against French nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA over delays at the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, Areva said on Monday.

BOUYGUES/COLAS

Two Colas Canada units have secured 300 million Canadian dollars in contracts for the construction and maintenance of the Southwest Calgary ring road in Alberta.

ELIOR

Elior, Europe's third-largest catering group, reported higher first-half revenue and core profits, helped by growth overseas, and kept its full-year financial targets for an increase in sales and earnings.

