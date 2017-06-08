PARIS, June 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0614 GMT.

AIRBUS

The aircraft maker said it won 110 gross and 73 net aircraft orders in Jan-May.

ELIS:

French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.

PERNOD RICARD

The drinks maker said it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal.

PSA:

ChangAn Automobile and Groupe PSA signed an in-depth strategic cooperation agreement on June 7 to further deepen their cooperation started 6 years ago to establish DS premium brand in China.

REMY COINTREAU:

Remy Cointreau said it would increase its dividend after annual operating profits rose by a stronger-than-expected 13.8 percent, helped by cost controls and improving demand for its premium cognacs in China.

RENAULT:

Renault-Nissan is drawing up plans to build a 100 megawatt power storage plant in Europe, sources told Reuters, hoping to give electric car batteries a second life in a project that could eventually compete with utility companies.

SUEZ:

Suez won a 600 million euros Australia deal.

