June 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.2 percent by 0641 GMT.

ZODIAC

The aircraft seats maker seeks to solve all delivery problems in September, before its planned merger with engine maker Safran, Yann Delabrière, chairman of its executive board, told French business daily Les Echos in an interview.

AMUNDI

French asset manager Amundi has obtained all the necessary regulatory authorizations and has fulfilled the conditions required for the acquisition of Pioneer Investments, it said on Thursday. The deal is expected to be closed on July 3.

SPIE SA:

Spie announced on Thursday the signing of a contract with TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS) for the extension of Vierverlaten high-voltage substation

NEXITY SA:

Nexity reported on Thursday notes issue of 151 million euros and simultaneous tender offer of 65 million euros notes issued in January 2013

STMICROELECTRONICS NV:

STMicroelectronics announced on Thursday a US$1.5 billion dual-tranche offering of new convertible bonds

ALSTOM SA:

Alstom reported on Thursday signing of a contract to supply 38 Citadis Spirit Light Rail Vehicles in Ottawa with Rideau Transit Group

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA:

Gaztransport et Technigaz received on Thursday an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries to equip a new LNG carrier

