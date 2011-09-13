PARIS, Sept 13 Below are company-related news
and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could
have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are up 1.68 percent at 0623 GMT
ACCOR
Europe's largest hotel group predicted solid core operating
profit growth this year and said it had not seen signs of a
slowdown in demand despite global recession fears.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
French carmaker is cutting shifts and small-car production
and studying ways to cut costs further as it braces for tougher
economic conditions, its chief executive told the Financial
Times and Le Figaro newspapers.
TOTAL
Total said it wished to continue prospecting for shale gas
in France's south-east region but stressed it would not use the
banned hydraulic fracturing technique used to drill for gas.
Azerbaijan's gas reserves are expected to rise to 2.5
trillion cubic metres (tcm) from a previous estimate of 2.2 tcm
after a major gas discovery in the Caspian Sea by the French
group, a vice-president of Azeri state energy firm SOCAR
said.
TF1 , NEXT RADIO , M6 , NRJ
France's media regulator proposed a switch to a new
broadcasting technology which could make it harder for smaller
players to prosper and delay new channels.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank has pulled out of lawsuits challenging MBIA
Inc's 2009 restructuring, leaving nine other big banks
to pursue claims against what was once the world's largest bond
insurer.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World
stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................