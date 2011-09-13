PARIS, Sept 13 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are up 1.68 percent at 0623 GMT

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotel group predicted solid core operating profit growth this year and said it had not seen signs of a slowdown in demand despite global recession fears.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

French carmaker is cutting shifts and small-car production and studying ways to cut costs further as it braces for tougher economic conditions, its chief executive told the Financial Times and Le Figaro newspapers.

TOTAL

Total said it wished to continue prospecting for shale gas in France's south-east region but stressed it would not use the banned hydraulic fracturing technique used to drill for gas.

Azerbaijan's gas reserves are expected to rise to 2.5 trillion cubic metres (tcm) from a previous estimate of 2.2 tcm after a major gas discovery in the Caspian Sea by the French group, a vice-president of Azeri state energy firm SOCAR said.

TF1 , NEXT RADIO , M6 , NRJ

France's media regulator proposed a switch to a new broadcasting technology which could make it harder for smaller players to prosper and delay new channels.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank has pulled out of lawsuits challenging MBIA Inc's 2009 restructuring, leaving nine other big banks to pursue claims against what was once the world's largest bond insurer.

