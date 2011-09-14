PARIS, Sept 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are down 1.62 percent at 0608 GMT

SOCIETE GENERALE , CREDIT AGRICOLE

- Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded two of France's top banks, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, in a new blow to efforts by European policymakers to restore market confidence in the region.

- Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea has criticised the market's bearish views of French lenders in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday. He dismissed the recent call from Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, for an urgent recapitalisation of Europe's banks, which have been hit by eurozone sovereign debt exposures.

BNP

- France's top bank announced a plan to sell 70 billion euros ($95.7 billion) of risk-weighted assets to help ease mounting investor fears about French bank leverage and funding, two days after smaller rival Societe Generale unveiled a similar plan.

- BNP Paribas said it had asked French market regulator AMF to open an enquiry about a Wall Street Journal opinion piece claiming that France's largest bank could face a dollar funding crunch.

AREVA , EDF

The French nuclear reactor maker will sell 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in steam generators to utility EDF , Le Figaro reported. The order for 32 generators will be signed at an EDF board meeting on Sept. 28, the newspaper said in a pre-released story from its Wednesday edition. Its report was not attributed to sources.

WESSANEN (BSWSc.AS)

The Dutch food group said on Wednesday it was postponing the planned sale of its U.S. drinks unit ABC as it expects strong demand will drive higher-than-expected operating profits in the second half.

VINCI

The French construction group said it had won a 108 million euros ($147.7 million) contract in the Dominican Republic.

FRENCH CAR MAKERS

The global car industry gathers in Frankfurt this week, showing off the latest models it hopes will fend off an economic slowdown in some of its biggest markets as government spending cuts chip away at consumer confidence in Europe.

CLUB MED

The French holiday operator said consolidated third-quarter sales declined by 1.9 percent at 323 million euros but that 2011/2012 winter sales were off to an encouraging start.

SWAN AUTOMOBILE

Cash-strapped car maker Saab's first bankruptcy hearing will be on September 26, a district court said on Tuesday. Saab, owned by Netherlands-listed Swan Automobile, has been called to the lower court in the southern Swedish town of Vanersborg, the court said in a brief statement.

SOLVAY / RHODIA

The Belgian chemicals company said it had informed French regulator AMF of its intention to apply squeeze-out for remaining Rhodia shares when they will be delisted on Sept 16.

BOIRON

Paris-based asset management firm Lutetia Capital is urging the homeopathy specialist to unveil financial targets for the next two years and to buy back its shares, which are down 25 percent over the past week.

