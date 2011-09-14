PARIS, Sept 14 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are down 1.62 percent at 0608 GMT
SOCIETE GENERALE , CREDIT AGRICOLE
- Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded two of
France's top banks, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, in a
new blow to efforts by European policymakers to restore market
confidence in the region.
- Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea has criticised the
market's bearish views of French lenders in an interview with
the Financial Times on Wednesday. He dismissed the recent call
from Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, for an
urgent recapitalisation of Europe's banks, which have been hit
by eurozone sovereign debt exposures.
BNP
- France's top bank announced a plan to sell 70 billion
euros ($95.7 billion) of risk-weighted assets to help ease
mounting investor fears about French bank leverage and funding,
two days after smaller rival Societe Generale unveiled
a similar plan.
- BNP Paribas said it had asked French market regulator AMF
to open an enquiry about a Wall Street Journal opinion
piece claiming that France's largest bank could face a dollar
funding crunch.
AREVA , EDF
The French nuclear reactor maker will sell 1 billion euros
($1.37 billion) in steam generators to utility EDF , Le
Figaro reported. The order for 32 generators will be signed at
an EDF board meeting on Sept. 28, the newspaper said in a
pre-released story from its Wednesday edition. Its report was
not attributed to sources.
WESSANEN (BSWSc.AS)
The Dutch food group said on Wednesday it was postponing the
planned sale of its U.S. drinks unit ABC as it expects strong
demand will drive higher-than-expected operating profits in the
second half.
VINCI
The French construction group said it had won a 108 million
euros ($147.7 million) contract in the Dominican Republic.
FRENCH CAR MAKERS
The global car industry gathers in Frankfurt this week,
showing off the latest models it hopes will fend off an economic
slowdown in some of its biggest markets as government spending
cuts chip away at consumer confidence in Europe.
CLUB MED
The French holiday operator said consolidated third-quarter
sales declined by 1.9 percent at 323 million euros but that
2011/2012 winter sales were off to an encouraging start.
SWAN AUTOMOBILE
Cash-strapped car maker Saab's first bankruptcy hearing will
be on September 26, a district court said on Tuesday. Saab,
owned by Netherlands-listed Swan Automobile, has been called to
the lower court in the southern Swedish town of Vanersborg, the
court said in a brief statement.
SOLVAY / RHODIA
The Belgian chemicals company said it had informed French
regulator AMF of its intention to apply squeeze-out for
remaining Rhodia shares when they will be delisted on Sept 16.
BOIRON
Paris-based asset management firm Lutetia Capital is urging
the homeopathy specialist to unveil financial targets for the
next two years and to buy back its shares, which are down 25
percent over the past week.
