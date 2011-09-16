PARIS, Sept 16 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said it plans
to order 50 long-haul jetliners from Airbus and Boeing
in a deal worth around $12 billion at list prices as it
renews its fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft.
EDF
The co-owners of Edison -- Italian holding company
Delmi, its backer A2A and French utility EDF -- said on
Thursday they had agreed to extend the terms of their
shareholder pact to Oct. 31.
AREVA
joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and France's Areva may land a nuclear
reactor order from Turkey, the chairman of Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries said in a newspaper interview.
RENAULT /PSA
European new car registrations increased 7.8 percent in August
to 787,500 vehicles as all major markets found themselves
growing at the same time for the first month in over a year,
data showed on Friday.
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)