PARIS, Sept 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are down 2.6 percent at 0638 GMT

STMICROELECTRONICS

Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that his main priority is the turnaround of the company's loss-making ST-Ericsson joint venture with Ericsson Telephone (ERICb.ST).

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said it won a court ruling in a patent dispute with Sun Pharmaceuticals over its Eloxatin colon cancer drug. {ID:nWEA4722]

TECHNIP

The company said it was awarded a contract for providing engineering services on a fertilizer complex in Brazil.

BNP PARIBAS , SOCIETE GENERALE , CREDIT AGRICOLE

BNP Paribas and Societe Generale face an uphill challenge to shore up capital with asset sales as buyers will expect at least a 20 percent discount, sources familiar with the situation said.

French banks' participation in a Greek bond swap plan at the centre of a second Greek rescue package has reached over 90 percent and backing is likely to rise, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Friday.

FRANCE MACROECONOMY

A French banking system shaken by a crisis of confidence and hobbled by the need to deleverage and write down assets could choke off credit to consumers and businesses and shatter France's fragile recovery.

EDF

The French state-owned utility said that safety assessment reports it had submitted to the country's atomic watchdog ASN gave France's 19 nuclear plants a mostly clean bill of health.

EADS

The Gulf state of Qatar is interested in buying a 7.5 percent stake in European aerospace and defence company EADS from Daimler (DAIGn.DE), a German magazine reported.

