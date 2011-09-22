PARIS, Sept 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BNP

France's biggest listed bank will be able to meet tougher capital rules under Basel III on its own steam rather than by raising additional funds, its chief executive told French daily Les Echos.

Separately, the Gulf state of Qatar is in talks with BNP Paribas on taking a possible stake in France's biggest listed bank, a source close to the deal based in Qatar said on Wednesday.

AIRBUS

Airbus sales chief John Leahy said the European planemaker's planned A350-1000 passenger jet would likely get an "overwhelming" order response within a year.

DANONE /SAINT-GOBAIN

The French food group and the construction company both announced new bond issues on Wednesday. and

COLRUYT

The Belgian discount supermarket chain said that higher food, energy and staff costs meant its net profit this year would be no higher than last, below market expectations.

