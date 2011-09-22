PARIS, Sept 22 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 October futures FCEc1 down 2.67 pct at 0619 GMT
BNP
France's biggest listed bank will be able to meet tougher
capital rules under Basel III on its own steam rather than by
raising additional funds, its chief executive told French daily
Les Echos.
Separately, the Gulf state of Qatar is in talks with BNP
Paribas on taking a possible stake in France's biggest
listed bank, a source close to the deal based in Qatar said on
Wednesday.
EUROPEAN BANKS
If some European banks need to be recapitalised, the
European Commission would prefer that the support come from the
private sector, the EU's internal market commissioner said in a
newspaper interview.
Michel Barnier told le Figaro in an interview published on
Tuesday that he could not rule out that some European banks
would need state aid.
AIRBUS
Airbus sales chief John Leahy said the European planemaker's
planned A350-1000 passenger jet would likely get an
"overwhelming" order response within a year.
DANONE /SAINT-GOBAIN
The French food group and the construction company both
announced new bond issues on Wednesday. and
COLRUYT
The Belgian discount supermarket chain said that higher
food, energy and staff costs meant its net profit this year
would be no higher than last, below market expectations.
