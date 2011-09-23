PARIS, Sept 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures FCEc1 up 0.32 pct at 0607 GMT

EADS

United Airlines is shaping up as the next major U.S. battleground for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell narrowbody airplanes, as the world's biggest airline mulls an order sources say could reach 200 planes.

Airbus said on Thursday it stood ready if needed to help customers overcome growing fears of a squeeze on aircraft financing, as the industry suffers a knock-on effect from Europe's debt crisis. Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders told a French newspaper he did not foresee the need for drastic action, but expressed some concern about the dwindling supply of funding.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN Carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to cut jobs in France in the coming weeks in response to a slowing economy, French newspapers said on Friday.

PSA may end up eliminating 10 percent of its workforce in France, or 10,000 jobs, all positions classified as temporary, French daily La Tribune said, without citing a specific source.

GDF SUEZ

French gas rates for households will not increase on Oct. 1, the office of French Energy Minister Eric Besson said on Twitter. GDF said the decision would create a hole of about 290 million euros for the company in the second half.

TELECOMS

France sold off a first batch of fourth-generation mobile frequencies for 936 million euros, granting licences to France Telecom , soon-to-be new mobile player Iliad , Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues Telecom .

