PARIS, Sept 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

DEXIA

The Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is ready for the "rapid" sale of 20 billion euros in assets deemed too costly to fund in the current market environment, French newspaper Les Echos said on Monday.

The bank may also seek to free up capital in the "externalization" of 80 billion euros' worth of loans to local government, though the exact method has yet to be determined, Les Echos added in a short item released late on Sunday.

FRENCH BANKS

France could use a support mechanism set up at the height of the banking crisis in 2008 to shore up the capital bases of French banks in case of an "extraordinary event", Christian Noyer, head of the Bank of France, told a French newspaper.

Noyer told Le Journal du Dimanche that French banks did not need to be recapitalised but could seek support from a public entity if they deemed it necessary.

TOTAL

The French oil company said on Friday production at its Al-Jurf offshore field in Libya had restarted, earlier than expected.

LVMH

The world's biggest luxury group said on Friday it controls 98.09 percent of Italy's Bulgari after minority shareholders tendered their shares as part of its 3.7 billion euro ($5 billion) offer for the high-end jeweler. [ID: nL5E7KN3Y5]

