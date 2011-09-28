(Adds Credit Agricole)

PARIS, Sept 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

France's third-biggest bank by market value is expected to follow bigger rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale in launching asset sales after the sharp falls in their share prices in recent weeks.

DEXIA

The Franco-Belgian financial services group said neither it nor its shareholders, which include the French and Belgian states, wanted to split the company, denying recent media reports.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank has put up for sale its stake in Newedge, a futures and clearing brokerage it co-owns with Credit Agricole , a source familiar with the situation said, as it looks to shrink its balance sheet and sell risky assets.

EDF

The Italian government is unlikely to stand in the way of a deal over the reorganisation of Edison which could give full control of the utility to EDF, an executive of regional utility A2A said on Tuesday.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gases specialist said it is bolstering its business in Turkey with a 60 million euros ($81.8 million) investment in gases production.

RENAULT

Japan's Nissan Motor Co , 43 percent-owned by the French car maker, is planning to invest $1.5 billion to build a factory in Brazil that might produce electric cars, according to a source with knowledge of the plans.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................