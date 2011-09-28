(Adds Credit Agricole)
PARIS, Sept 28 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
France's third-biggest bank by market value is expected to
follow bigger rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
in launching asset sales after the sharp falls in
their share prices in recent weeks.
DEXIA
The Franco-Belgian financial services group said neither it
nor its shareholders, which include the French and Belgian
states, wanted to split the company, denying recent media
reports.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank has put up for sale its stake in Newedge, a
futures and clearing brokerage it co-owns with Credit Agricole
, a source familiar with the situation said, as it
looks to shrink its balance sheet and sell risky assets.
EDF
The Italian government is unlikely to stand in the way of a
deal over the reorganisation of Edison which could give full
control of the utility to EDF, an executive of regional utility
A2A said on Tuesday.
AIR LIQUIDE
The industrial gases specialist said it is bolstering its
business in Turkey with a 60 million euros ($81.8 million)
investment in gases production.
RENAULT
Japan's Nissan Motor Co , 43 percent-owned by the
French car maker, is planning to invest $1.5 billion to build a
factory in Brazil that might produce electric cars, according to
a source with knowledge of the plans.
