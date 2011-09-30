PARIS, Sept 30 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
Sanofi's prostate cancer drug Jevtana is not worth
using on Britain's state health service, given its limited
ability to extend life, its side effects and its cost, the
healthcare watchdog NICE said on Friday.
EVS
The Belgian maker of broadcasting equipment said its Chief
Executive Pierre L'Hoest has left the company following a
management shakeup in connection with its expansion into new
markets.
