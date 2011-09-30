PARIS, Sept 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

Sanofi's prostate cancer drug Jevtana is not worth using on Britain's state health service, given its limited ability to extend life, its side effects and its cost, the healthcare watchdog NICE said on Friday.

AXA

Potential bidders for the private equity unit of French insurer Axa have been asked to submit first offers early next week, French and British newspapers said on Friday.

DEXIA

French and Belgium finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore up the balance sheet of troubled Franco-Belgium financial services group Dexia , French daily Les Echos said on Friday.

SOITEC

Soitec on Friday confirmed that sequential first half wafer sales growth will be in line with its guidance of 20 percent at constant exchange. Second quarter sales for FY 2011-2012 will be published on Oct. 17, it said in a statement.

EVS

The Belgian maker of broadcasting equipment said its Chief Executive Pierre L'Hoest has left the company following a management shakeup in connection with its expansion into new markets.

(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)