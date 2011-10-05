PARIS Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AXA

The French insurer said it was fully committed to delivering its mid-term earnings targets and said its balance sheet was "robust" as of the end of September despite the current market environment.

Separately, la Tribune newspaper reported that Axa had recieved three bids for its private equity unit, which it is weighing selling to help it comply with new stricter rules on capital requirements.

DEXIA

The struggling lender may resurrect 2008's abandoned break-up plan, isolating toxic assets in a bad bank and selling or nationalising the rest, four sources working on the current rescue plan said.

The European Banking Authority will discuss the Franco-Belgian bank's funding problems on Wednesday in a bid to stop them spreading to other lenders, the watchdog's chairman, Andrea Enria, said.

A Belgian workers' union said around 150 jobs are at risk over plans by Dexia to dissolve its holding company and run the different parts of its business separately.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................