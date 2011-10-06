PARIS Oct 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

DEXIA

Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme sees a decision on the future of the Franco Belgian bank within days rather than weeks, he said in a television interview on Wednesday.

AIRBUS

European aircraft maker does not see the euro zone debt crisis hurting its orders but the company will enter into aircraft financing if such a move is necessary.

MICHELIN

Michelin expects a slowdown in tyre demand in the second half of the year, mainly in the truck segment, though the French tyre maker reiterated its financial objectives for the year.

EDF

Italian utility Acea will take legal action to seek damages from EDF after the French utility acquired a majority stake in 2005 in Edison affiliate Edipower, Acea said on Wednesday.

ATOS ORIGIN

The French IT services company is sticking to its 2013 operating margin target of 7 to 8 percent and revenue target of 9 to 10 billion euros, Chief Executive Thierry Breton told French daily Les Echos. The group will be free of financial debt six months ahead of schedule, at end-June 2012, he added.

TF1 < TFFP.PA >, Canal+ < VIV.PA >

The French TV broadcasters will soon settle a long-running spat over the future of TF1's paid news channel LCI, which will see Canal+ distribute the channel non-exclusively for a reduced fee, Le Figaro newspaper reported without citing sources. The deal, if finalised, means that TF1 will not pursue its effort to get regulatory permission to make LCI a free-to-air channel, something that would have put it in direct competition with Canal+'s own free news channel. Le Figaro said Canal+ would pay more than 5 million euros to distribute LCI, instead of the 15 million it used to pay.

