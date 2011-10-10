PARIS Oct 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 FCEc1 futures were 0.9 to 1 percent higher at 0601 GMT

DEXIA

The Franco-Belgian bank agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees in a rescue that could pressure other euro zone governments to strengthen their banking sectors.

Belgium will pay 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to buy Dexia Bank Belgium, the largely retail Belgian division, which has 6,000 staff and deposits totaling 80 billion euros from 4 million customers.

Dexia also secured state guarantees of up to 90 billion euros to secure borrowing over the next 10 years. Belgium would provide 60.5 percent of these guarantees, France 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Monday that he did not think any more banks would need to be rescued by governments after the Belgian-French bank had to be bailed out at the weekend.

Baroin also said that guarantees granted by France to Dexia under the rescue should not have an impact on France's debt or its AAA credit rating.

France's state-backed Caisse des Depots bank will lend 3 billion euros ($4 billion) to local authorities by end-2011 to replace loans from the stricken Franco-Belgian lender, Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Friday.

RENAULT

The auto maker is due to announce Friday a board reorganisation that will widen the responsibilities of Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, French daily La Tribune reports without citing sources.

AIR FRANCE

The airline said passenger traffic rose 9.3% in September, while cargo traffic declined 3.4 percent in the same period.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

The French utility has sold its Eolfi Asset Management unit, a specialist in renewable energy investments, to its chairman and founder, Alain Delsupexhe, French daily La Tribune reports.

BNP /SOCIETE GENERALE

Top French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale denied a report that they could seek to raise a combined 11 billion euros ($14.8 billion) as part of a broader European bank recapitalisation plan.

L'OREAL

L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said the French cosmetics group's U.S. and European shoppers have not pulled back in recent months despite the debt crisis roiling Europe, with sales of its most expensive items rising most.

TF1 <TFFP.PA., M6 , CANAL+

The French government is considering putting six new digital terrestrial television channels up for auction by the end of the year, French daily Le Figaro reports, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................