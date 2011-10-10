PARIS Oct 10 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 FCEc1 futures were 0.9 to 1 percent higher at 0601
GMT
DEXIA
The Franco-Belgian bank agreed early on Monday to the
nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured
state guarantees in a rescue that could pressure other euro zone
governments to strengthen their banking sectors.
Belgium will pay 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to buy Dexia
Bank Belgium, the largely retail Belgian division, which has
6,000 staff and deposits totaling 80 billion euros from 4
million customers.
Dexia also secured state guarantees of up to 90 billion euros
to secure borrowing over the next 10 years. Belgium would
provide 60.5 percent of these guarantees, France 36.5 percent
and Luxembourg 3 percent.
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Monday that
he did not think any more banks would need to be rescued by
governments after the Belgian-French bank had to be bailed out
at the weekend.
Baroin also said that guarantees granted by France to Dexia
under the rescue should not have an impact on France's debt or
its AAA credit rating.
France's state-backed Caisse des Depots bank will lend 3
billion euros ($4 billion) to local authorities by end-2011 to
replace loans from the stricken Franco-Belgian lender, Prime
Minister Francois Fillon said on Friday.
RENAULT
The auto maker is due to announce Friday a board
reorganisation that will widen the responsibilities of Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn, French daily La Tribune reports without
citing sources.
AIR FRANCE
The airline said passenger traffic rose 9.3% in September,
while cargo traffic declined 3.4 percent in the same period.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
The French utility has sold its Eolfi Asset Management unit,
a specialist in renewable energy investments, to its chairman
and founder, Alain Delsupexhe, French daily La Tribune reports.
BNP /SOCIETE GENERALE
Top French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale denied a
report that they could seek to raise a combined 11 billion euros
($14.8 billion) as part of a broader European bank
recapitalisation plan.
L'OREAL
L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said the
French cosmetics group's U.S. and European shoppers have not
pulled back in recent months despite the debt crisis roiling
Europe, with sales of its most expensive items rising most.
TF1 <TFFP.PA., M6 , CANAL+
The French government is considering putting six new digital
terrestrial television channels up for auction by the end of the
year, French daily Le Figaro reports, citing a person familiar
with the situation.
