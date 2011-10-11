PARIS Oct 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS

The European aerospace and defence group has not been impacted by the difficulties French banks are having in securing dollar financing, Chief Executive Louis Gallois said.

AREVA , EDF

France still plans to build a 60th nuclear reactor at home despite delays and is eyeing a raft of possible deals for atomic power plants in Europe and emerging countries, French Energy Minister Eric Besson told Reuters.

The French nuclear group is facing new provisions to reflect low returns from uranium mines in Africa, falling market prices and extra costs linked to its new-generation reactor contract in Finland, La Tribune reports on Tuesday.

CREDIT AGRICOLE , BNP PARIBAS , SOCIETE GENERALE

French banks do not need capital injections, the deputy chairman of the board of directors of Credit Agricole, Philippe Brassac, told Les Echos newspaper, adding that this would be a "false remedy" for the sovereign debt crisis.

DASSAULT AVIATION

French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe is putting his weight behind negotiations to sell 60 Rafale fighterjets to the United Arab Emirates, Les Echos said, adding that talks were "very advanced".

UCB

The Belgian pharmaceutical company said it has amended the terms of its 1 billion-euro revolving credit facility, resulting in an extension of the maturity from 2015 to 2016, reduced fees and the removal of all financial covenants.

