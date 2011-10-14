PARIS Oct 14 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
COFINIMMO
The Belgian property investment company said it was buying a
nursing home worth 6.5 million euros, with renovation and
expansion set to total some 10 million euros.
EURAZEO
The private equity firm said it had acquired control of 3S
Photonics, formerly called Alcatel Optronics, a manufacturer of
optical and opto-electronic components for submarine telecoms
applications.
Eurazeo said it would own 83 percent of the business for a
total investment of 37 million euros, which would include a
10-million-euro cash injection as part of a capital increase to
finance growth.
OMEGA PHARMA
The Belgian health products distributor has abandoned its
full-year forecast after third-quarter sales missed market
expectations due to weakness in southern Europe and structural
changes in Russia.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)