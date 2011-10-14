PARIS Oct 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

COFINIMMO

The Belgian property investment company said it was buying a nursing home worth 6.5 million euros, with renovation and expansion set to total some 10 million euros.

EURAZEO

The private equity firm said it had acquired control of 3S Photonics, formerly called Alcatel Optronics, a manufacturer of optical and opto-electronic components for submarine telecoms applications.

Eurazeo said it would own 83 percent of the business for a total investment of 37 million euros, which would include a 10-million-euro cash injection as part of a capital increase to finance growth.

OMEGA PHARMA

The Belgian health products distributor has abandoned its full-year forecast after third-quarter sales missed market expectations due to weakness in southern Europe and structural changes in Russia.

