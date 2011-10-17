PARIS Oct 17 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PHILIPS ELECTRONICS
The Dutch electronics company on Monday reported
lower-than-expected third-quarter EBIT of 273 million euros
($378 million) and said it is cutting 4,500 jobs.
AIR FRANCE KLM
The airline's Chief Executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon will
step down on Monday in a management shake-up that will see
Chairman Jean-Cyrille Spinetta return as CEO, French newspapers
Le Figaro and Les Echos reported on Sunday.
A spokeswoman said the company is due to make an
announcement at the end of a board meeting on Monday afternoon.
RENAULT
The auto maker unveiled a plan to beef up its internal
protection systems on Friday several months after the French car
maker mistakenly fired three executives based on suspicions of
industrial spying that proved false.
BNP PARIBAS
Standard & Poor's cut its rating on the French bank as part
of a downward revision of the country's banking sector, which it
sees as being hit by tougher economic and funding conditions.
