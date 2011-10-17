PARIS Oct 17 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PHILIPS ELECTRONICS

The Dutch electronics company on Monday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter EBIT of 273 million euros ($378 million) and said it is cutting 4,500 jobs.

AIR FRANCE KLM

The airline's Chief Executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon will step down on Monday in a management shake-up that will see Chairman Jean-Cyrille Spinetta return as CEO, French newspapers Le Figaro and Les Echos reported on Sunday.

A spokeswoman said the company is due to make an announcement at the end of a board meeting on Monday afternoon.

RENAULT

The auto maker unveiled a plan to beef up its internal protection systems on Friday several months after the French car maker mistakenly fired three executives based on suspicions of industrial spying that proved false.

BNP PARIBAS

Standard & Poor's cut its rating on the French bank as part of a downward revision of the country's banking sector, which it sees as being hit by tougher economic and funding conditions.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ ($1 = 0.721 Euros)