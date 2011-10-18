PARIS Oct 18 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
FRANCE CREDIT RATING
Moody's warned on Monday it may slap a negative outlook on
France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs
for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members
stretch its budget too much.
L'OREAL
The cosmetics-maker heiress Liliane Bettencourt's daughter
won control over her 88-year-old mother's business affairs on
Monday almost two years after she first asked to take over on
the grounds her mother had been exploited.
DEXIA
The European Commission said it would open an in-depth
investigation into Belgium's nationalisation of the Belgian
banking arm of Franco-Belgian Dexia, while temporarily allowing
it to proceed.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The carrier brought back its former chief executive and
hired a former defence industry and government official to run
its core French network with a brief to improve the performance
of Europe's largest airline by revenue as a "top priority".
EDENRED
The French vouchers and prepaid cards group said it expected
robust demand from Latin America and slight growth in Europe to
continue in the fourth quarter, underpinning its forecast for
higher profits this year.
SOITEC
The electronics company posted a 16 percent rise in
second-quarter sales, but said it would post an operating loss
for the first half because of unfavourable exchange rates and
the absence of solar revenue.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................