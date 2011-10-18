PARIS Oct 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRANCE CREDIT RATING

Moody's warned on Monday it may slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much.

L'OREAL

The cosmetics-maker heiress Liliane Bettencourt's daughter won control over her 88-year-old mother's business affairs on Monday almost two years after she first asked to take over on the grounds her mother had been exploited.

DEXIA

The European Commission said it would open an in-depth investigation into Belgium's nationalisation of the Belgian banking arm of Franco-Belgian Dexia, while temporarily allowing it to proceed.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The carrier brought back its former chief executive and hired a former defence industry and government official to run its core French network with a brief to improve the performance of Europe's largest airline by revenue as a "top priority".

EDENRED

The French vouchers and prepaid cards group said it expected robust demand from Latin America and slight growth in Europe to continue in the fourth quarter, underpinning its forecast for higher profits this year.

SOITEC

The electronics company posted a 16 percent rise in second-quarter sales, but said it would post an operating loss for the first half because of unfavourable exchange rates and the absence of solar revenue.

