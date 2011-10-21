PARIS Oct 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SAFRAN

French aerospace and defence group Safran posted a 5.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenues as a major acquisition in the security business compensated for lower defence sales.

ESSILOR

The world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses met forecasts on Friday with a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by emerging-market growth and the strong performance of its lenses and optical tools business.

AREVA

Unions at nuclear reactor maker Areva fear up to 4,000 staff, or 10 percent, will lose their jobs in a strategic review to be presented by CEO Luc Oursel in mid-December, Le Figaro newspaper said without citing sources.

HSBC

HSBC is weighing a bid for the Turkish retail operations of Franco-Belgian investment bank Dexia , according to the Financial Times without citing sources.

FIMALAC

French holding company Fimalac Group said it reached a definitive agreement to sell its Algorithmics division

Following the sale, the Fitch Group unit received a cash payment of $380.2 million, it said.

VALEO

French car parts maker Valeo sounded a note of confidence for 2012 after reporting a 14 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, thanks in part to its expanding activities in emerging markets.

JCDECAUX

The French outdoor advertising specialist will buy MediaKiosk, a business that manages some 750 newspaper kiosks in 170 cities, for 60 million euros, according to Les Echos newspaper without citing sources. The unit is being sold by French media distributor Presstalis as part of a restructuring.

CMB

The Belgian shipping group's earnings surged more than expected in the third quarter after it turned a loss on its U.S. dollar holdings into a profit and said strong demand for commodities was absorbing new shipping capacity.

TOTAL

Production at Yemen LNG, which is led by the French oil company, is due to resume at the end of the month after the plant's feed pipeline was blown up on Oct. 15 and forced its operators to declare force majeur, a source close to the matter said.

EDF

The French power utility will not bid for the 20 percent stake that the Portuguese state is seeking to sell in the country's main utility EDP , an EDF spokeswoman said.

BIOMERIEUX

The French invitro diagnositics company said sales grew 3.8 percent in the firt nine months of the year to 1.021 billion euros and confirmed its financial targets for the year.

PIERRE & VACANCES

The French holiday group said revenues had reached 1.5 billion euros, up 11.2 percent in the fiscal year 2010/2011.

BELGIUM/ FITCH

Fitch maintained its AA+ credit rating for Belgium on Thursday but kept it on negative outlook, highlighting the risks of bailing out bank Dexia , but also said it expected the country to have a new government within weeks.

