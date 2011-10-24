PARIS Oct 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

The carmaker expects to sell as many as 8 percent more cars this year after selling 2.6 million vehicles in 2010, Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said, according to Automotive News Europe.

FAURECIA

The French car parts maker reported a 15.9 percent rise in consolidated third-quarter sales, saying it had outperformed the global car market on the back of across-the-board growth in exteriors, interior systems and seating and that it was keeping its 2011 targets.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said its experimental multiple sclerosis drug, Lemtrada, worked better than an older drug sold by competitor Merck KGaA in keeping patients free from relapses.

BANKS

European leaders met on Sunday in the first part of a two-stage summit aimed at thrashing out a solution to the euro zone's deepening sovereign debt crisis.

A debt sustainability study by international lenders showed that only losses of 50-60 percent for private bondholders would make Greek debt sustainable in the long term. A senior German banker close to the talks said bank negotiators had offered to take a 40 percent writedown.

GDF-SUEZ

France's regulatory commission that sets energy prices is weighing revamping the way its approach to gas prices that may lead to greater weight being given to market prices, according to Monday's edition of Le Figaro newspaper.

GECINA

The French real estate group saw its rental income fall 0.5 percent on a comparable basis in the first nine months and said it would sell assets to cut debt in an uncertain economic climate.

SECHILIENNE-SIDEC

The French electricity producer announced the appointment of Jacques Petry as chief executive after agreeing to oust previous chief Nordine Hachemi on Oct. 21.

