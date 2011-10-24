PARIS Oct 24 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
RENAULT
The carmaker expects to sell as many as 8 percent more cars
this year after selling 2.6 million vehicles in 2010, Chief
Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said, according to Automotive
News Europe.
FAURECIA
The French car parts maker reported a 15.9 percent rise in
consolidated third-quarter sales, saying it had outperformed the
global car market on the back of across-the-board growth in
exteriors, interior systems and seating and that it was keeping
its 2011 targets.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said its experimental multiple
sclerosis drug, Lemtrada, worked better than an older drug sold
by competitor Merck KGaA in keeping patients free from
relapses.
BANKS
European leaders met on Sunday in the first part of a
two-stage summit aimed at thrashing out a solution to the euro
zone's deepening sovereign debt crisis.
A debt sustainability study by international lenders showed
that only losses of 50-60 percent for private bondholders would
make Greek debt sustainable in the long term. A senior German
banker close to the talks said bank negotiators had offered to
take a 40 percent writedown.
GDF-SUEZ
France's regulatory commission that sets energy prices is
weighing revamping the way its approach to gas prices that may
lead to greater weight being given to market prices, according
to Monday's edition of Le Figaro newspaper.
GECINA
The French real estate group saw its rental income fall 0.5
percent on a comparable basis in the first nine months and said
it would sell assets to cut debt in an uncertain economic
climate.
SECHILIENNE-SIDEC
The French electricity producer announced the appointment of
Jacques Petry as chief executive after agreeing to oust previous
chief Nordine Hachemi on Oct. 21.
Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................