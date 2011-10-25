PARIS Oct 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

KPN < KPN.AS >

The Dutch telecoms group reported lower third-quarter core profit, hit by stiff competition in the Dutch domestic market, but said it was sticking with its full-year guidance as it expected a solid end to the year.

SWEDISH AUTOMOBILE

Pang Da Automobile Trade Co and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co said their equity agreement with Saab's owner Swedish Automobile was still valid, a response to the Swedish company's move to end the deal.

ATOS

The French information technology services group held its revenues flat in the third quarter, its first to include the acquisition of its rival Siemens' IT unit and confirmed its objectives for the year.

GROUPE EUROTUNNEL

EU antitrust regulators on Monday rejected a restructuring plan by English Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, which competes with Eurotunnel, saying the overhaul breached EU state aid rules as the company had not contributed enough to the plan.

STMICROELECTRONICS

European semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics posted a drop in quarterly revenue and forecast more softness as a gloomy economic outlook weighs down the tech sector. [ID::nN1E79N1SR]

EDF

The French state-controlled power company stepped up the pressure on the Italian shareholders of Edison , pressing them to accept the terms of a new proposal that would give the French power group control of Italy's second-biggest utility.

Separately, EDF said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary deal to buy Swiss energy firm Alpiq's 20 percent stake in Italy's Edipower with negotiations beginning on the basis of a price range between 150-200 million euros.

GROUPAMA

The French mutual insurer said on Tuesday its long-standing chief executive had been fired and will be replaced by new management that would seek to boost its financial strength.

PEUGEOT

The French carmaker is on the verge of introducing a new compact car model, the 208, of which it expects to sell 500,000 a year in Europe, La Tribune newspaper reported, citing an anonymous source. The car, to be produced at Peugeot's plant in Poissy, France, as well as Slovakia, would also be built in Brazil and China, the newspaper reported.

