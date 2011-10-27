PARIS Oct 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AXA

The insurer is on track to meet its 2015 targets despite a 4.8 percent fall in nine-month sales, highlighting its focus on profit rather than volumes, the group's chief financial officer said.

FRANCE TELECOM

The telecoms group raised its annual organic cash flow target to "slightly more" than 9 billion euros, saying tight cost containment and client subscriptions allowed it to be confident despite ongoing economic gloom in Europe.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group shrugged off global economic uncertainty as it unveiled forecast-beating quarterly results and painted a rosy picture for an industry boosted by higher spending by oil companies.

NEXANS

The French cable-maker said it was sticking to its 2011 revenue and margin targets after posting a rise in third-quarter sales.

THALES, GFI

The French aerospace and defense company said it was in exclusive talks to sell part of its information technologies operations to French group GFI Informatique.

PEUGEOT

Ratings agency Moody's reacted to the French carmaker's profit warning by lowering its outlook on PSA's debt, although it reaffirmed its current rating. The negative outlook reflected the risk that the car market could be weaker than expected next year, as well as that price competition could get even tougher.

VINCI

The French construction company said it had won two waste-treatment contracts worth more than 380 million euros in total.

PPR

The French luxury and retail group said it saw no sign of a slowdown as it posted third-quarter sales that comfortably beat expectations, pulled by strong growth at brands Gucci, Bottega Veneta and in big markets such as China.

MICHELIN

The French tyre maker reaffirmed its full-year sales and operating profit targets, despite an uncertain truck tyre market expected in the fourth quarter, after it reported a 10.6 percent hike in third-quarter sales.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The French water and waste utility cut its financial forecast for the year due to a troubled desalination project in Australia and said it planned to keep its dividend intact, toning down a previous promise of an increased payout to shareholders.

NEXITY

The real estate group reported a 4 percent drop in nine-month revenue but said it was sticking to its revenue and profitability targets.

BARCO

The Belgian visual technology company says Mexican movie operator Cinepolis will deploy 3,000 of its digital cinema projectors.

BANKS

France's top banks need a total of 8.8 billion euros in capital, the Bank of France said on Thursday, as part of a euro zone effort to recapitalise banks so that they meet a new minimum core tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by end-June 2012.

