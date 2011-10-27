PARIS Oct 27 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AXA
The insurer is on track to meet its 2015 targets despite a
4.8 percent fall in nine-month sales, highlighting its focus on
profit rather than volumes, the group's chief financial officer
said.
FRANCE TELECOM
The telecoms group raised its annual organic cash flow
target to "slightly more" than 9 billion euros, saying tight
cost containment and client subscriptions allowed it to be
confident despite ongoing economic gloom in Europe.
TECHNIP
The French oil services group shrugged off global economic
uncertainty as it unveiled forecast-beating quarterly results
and painted a rosy picture for an industry boosted by higher
spending by oil companies.
NEXANS
The French cable-maker said it was sticking to its 2011
revenue and margin targets after posting a rise in third-quarter
sales.
THALES, GFI
The French aerospace and defense company said it was in
exclusive talks to sell part of its information technologies
operations to French group GFI Informatique.
PEUGEOT
Ratings agency Moody's reacted to the French carmaker's
profit warning by lowering its outlook on PSA's debt, although
it reaffirmed its current rating. The negative outlook reflected
the risk that the car market could be weaker than expected next
year, as well as that price competition could get even tougher.
VINCI
The French construction company said it had won two
waste-treatment contracts worth more than 380 million euros in
total.
PPR
The French luxury and retail group said it saw no sign of a
slowdown as it posted third-quarter sales that comfortably beat
expectations, pulled by strong growth at brands Gucci, Bottega
Veneta and in big markets such as China.
MICHELIN
The French tyre maker reaffirmed its full-year sales and
operating profit targets, despite an uncertain truck tyre market
expected in the fourth quarter, after it reported a 10.6 percent
hike in third-quarter sales.
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
The French water and waste utility cut its financial
forecast for the year due to a troubled desalination project in
Australia and said it planned to keep its dividend intact,
toning down a previous promise of an increased payout to
shareholders.
NEXITY
The real estate group reported a 4 percent drop in
nine-month revenue but said it was sticking to its revenue and
profitability targets.
BARCO
The Belgian visual technology company says Mexican movie
operator Cinepolis will deploy 3,000 of its digital cinema
projectors.
BANKS
France's top banks need a total of 8.8 billion euros in
capital, the Bank of France said on Thursday, as part of a euro
zone effort to recapitalise banks so that they meet a new
minimum core tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by end-June 2012.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................