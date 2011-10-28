PARIS Oct 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

The French car maker on Thursday reconfirmed its 2011 sales and cash flow targets after reporting an 11.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by growth in markets outside Europe, especially Brazil and Russia. [ID: nL5E7LR54O]

AIR FRANCE

Air France expects a strike by cabin staff, who say their job and work conditions are being undermined, to hit about one in five flights on Saturday.

For story click

AREVA

The French nuclear group posted a 3.5 percent decline in nine-month sales on Thursday, squeezed by weakness in its uranium mining and waste-processing businesses. For the third-quarter alone, revenues fell 2.9 percent to 1.95 billion euros.

BNP PARIBAS , SOCIETE GENERALE , CREDIT AGRICOLE

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday he did not think highly of the idea of separating banks' retail and investment activities in response to the financial and economic crisis in Europe and the developed world.

TELENET

The Belgian cable operator reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by more customers signing up to extra services, and raised its profit margin for this year.

EXMAR

The Belgian natural gas shipping company expressed optimism about prospects for its LPG fleet on Thursday after the sale of an offshore production platform gave a firm boost to third-quarter earnings.

BELGACOM

Belgium's largest telecoms operator reports third-quarter results.

