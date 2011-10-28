PARIS Oct 28 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
RENAULT
The French car maker on Thursday reconfirmed its 2011 sales
and cash flow targets after reporting an 11.9 percent rise in
third-quarter sales, driven by growth in markets outside Europe,
especially Brazil and Russia. [ID: nL5E7LR54O]
AIR FRANCE
Air France expects a strike by cabin staff, who say their
job and work conditions are being undermined, to hit about one
in five flights on Saturday.
For story click
AREVA
The French nuclear group posted a 3.5 percent decline in
nine-month sales on Thursday, squeezed by weakness in its
uranium mining and waste-processing businesses. For the
third-quarter alone, revenues fell 2.9 percent to 1.95 billion
euros.
BNP PARIBAS , SOCIETE GENERALE , CREDIT
AGRICOLE
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday he did not
think highly of the idea of separating banks' retail and
investment activities in response to the financial and economic
crisis in Europe and the developed world.
TELENET
The Belgian cable operator reported higher-than-expected
third-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by more customers
signing up to extra services, and raised its profit margin for
this year.
EXMAR
The Belgian natural gas shipping company expressed optimism
about prospects for its LPG fleet on Thursday after the sale of
an offshore production platform gave a firm boost to
third-quarter earnings.
BELGACOM
Belgium's largest telecoms operator reports third-quarter
results.
