PARIS Oct 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

LAGARDERE

The media group may reduce its 100 percent stake in Russian radio-station unit European Media Group to comply with a new law requiring foreign investors to relinquish majority stakes in companies controlling national radio stations, Les Echos reports without citing sources.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The French utility plans to sell its Eurawasser unit in a move to exit the German market, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.

AIR FRANCE KLM said on Sunday a cabin staff strike over job conditions had caused less disruption than it had feared during a busy weekend and predicted cancellation of about 15 percent of flights on Monday. ?

EDF

The French utility has asked French market regulator AMF to investigate its share price drop on Friday, a spokeswoman said late on Friday.

Shareholders of Italian utility Edison have agreed to take more time to iron out the details of a deal hammered out on Thursday that will give the French electricity giant majority control of Italy's No.2 power generator, sources said on Friday.

VIVENDI

The company's pay-TV unit Canal+ will take over ITI, owner of Polish-listed broadcaster TVN in two steps split over a maximum of six years instead of buying TVN directly, the daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Saturday, quoting unnamed sources.

FRANCE TELECOM

The head of Swiss internet, telephone and TV provider Cablecom said he was looking at all options when asked about whether his firm might buy mobile phone provider Orange Switzerland, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Europe's biggest listed property group on Friday said sales in the first nine months of 2011 rose 1.7 percent, driven by growth in shopping centre rental income.

AGEAS

The Belgium-based insurer dropped its outlook after it cut the value of its Greek bond holdings by 57 percent citing turmoil in financial markets.

DEXIA

Royal Bank of Canada is "examining its opportunities" regarding its joint venture with distressed the Belgian lender Dexia, RBC's chief executive said on Friday.

