PARIS Oct 28 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
LAGARDERE
The media group may reduce its 100 percent stake in Russian
radio-station unit European Media Group to comply with a new law
requiring foreign investors to relinquish majority stakes in
companies controlling national radio stations, Les Echos reports
without citing sources.
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
The French utility plans to sell its Eurawasser unit in a
move to exit the German market, German magazine Der Spiegel
reported on Sunday.
AIR FRANCE KLM said on Sunday a cabin staff strike
over job conditions had caused less disruption than it had
feared during a busy weekend and predicted cancellation of about
15 percent of flights on Monday.
?
EDF
The French utility has asked French market regulator AMF to
investigate its share price drop on Friday, a spokeswoman said
late on Friday.
Shareholders of Italian utility Edison have agreed
to take more time to iron out the details of a deal hammered out
on Thursday that will give the French electricity giant
majority control of Italy's No.2 power generator, sources said
on Friday.
VIVENDI
The company's pay-TV unit Canal+ will take over ITI, owner
of Polish-listed broadcaster TVN in two steps split
over a maximum of six years instead of buying TVN directly, the
daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Saturday, quoting unnamed
sources.
FRANCE TELECOM
The head of Swiss internet, telephone and TV provider
Cablecom said he was looking at all options when asked about
whether his firm might buy mobile phone provider Orange
Switzerland, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
Europe's biggest listed property group on Friday said sales
in the first nine months of 2011 rose 1.7 percent, driven by
growth in shopping centre rental income.
AGEAS
The Belgium-based insurer dropped its outlook after it cut
the value of its Greek bond holdings by 57 percent citing
turmoil in financial markets.
DEXIA
Royal Bank of Canada is "examining its
opportunities" regarding its joint venture with distressed the
Belgian lender Dexia, RBC's chief executive said on Friday.
